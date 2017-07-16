Grenfell fire: McDonnell murder claim 'disgraceful' - Hammond

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chancellor Philip Hammond criticises John McDonnell over Grenfell "social murder" comments

Chancellor Phillip Hammond has called comments made by Labour's John McDonnell about the Grenfell fire tragedy "disgraceful".

The shadow chancellor told the BBC's Andrew Marr he stood by his claim that victims of the disaster in west London were "murdered by political decisions".

He said "social murder" had occurred and "people should be accountable".

But Mr Hammond told the programme there was "not a shred of evidence to support that" accusation.

At least 80 people are believed to have been killed in the tower block fire in north Kensington on 14 June.

Asked if the politicians who sanctioned cuts were murderers, Mr McDonnell said he did not "resile" from that view.

"There's a long history in this country of the concept of social murder where decisions are made with no regard to consequences of that, and as a result of that people have suffered," he told Andrew Marr.

"That's what's happened here, and I'm angry."

He previously blamed the decision to "view housing as only for financial speculation".