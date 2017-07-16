Election intimidation at 'tipping point', warns watchdog

Image caption Lord Bew says his committee will not rule anything out but it can only make recommendations

The level of personal abuse that election candidates are facing has reached a "tipping point", the head of the standards watchdog has warned.

Lord Bew, whose committee is conducting an inquiry into intimidation during the recent campaign, told the BBC it was a "dangerous moment" for UK politics.

He said he would consider all options, including recommending new laws, but warned this was unlikely to end abuse.

MPs have blamed hard-left and far-right groups and the rise of social media.

During a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, MPs from all parties spoke about the harassment they and their staff had received both in person and online, including death threats, rape threats and anti-Semitic abuse.

Theresa May has asked Lord Bew, who chairs the Committee on Standards in Public Life, to look into what went on during the election campaign and whether existing laws need to be strengthened to protect candidates in future.

'Nasty tinge'

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour, Lord Bew said there was a problem in public life that had not been seen before.

"We are in a bad moment and we have to respond to it," he said. "We cannot afford to lose people of quality in our public life and we may be approaching a tipping point."

Conservative MPs say Jeremy Corbyn has been to slow condemn the actions of left-wing activists, including members of the Momentum pressure group, who they claim have been targeting them as well some Labour MPs. Momentum has denied any involvement whatsoever.

Lord Bew said it was "absolutely clear" that the Labour leadership believed there was no place for threats or fear in politics but that political leaders, as a whole, needed to be more outspoken on the issue.

"Above all, we do need leadership from Parliament itself on this point. We have reached a point where this is not a sermon. This has got to be said with some sharpness."

The committee, he added, was "in listening mode" and would not rule out anything at this stage.

"It's perfectly obvious that the ways in which the culture of civility in this country has been eroded has come from a number of different sources.

"And we need to see if we can find ways of getting a tone in our public debate which is still vigorous but avoids that tinge of nastiness and hatred which has definitely entered into things in more recent times."