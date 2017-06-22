May unveils offer on EU citizens

PM Theresa May has told EU leaders any EU citizen living in UK for five years will be given "settled EU status".

The new immigration status would grant them rights to stay in the UK and get health, education and other benefits after Brexit.

But it is not clear what the cut-off date would be.

Mrs May made clear the proposals would be adopted only if the same rights were granted to UK citizens in other EU states, it is understood.

