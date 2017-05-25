Net migration to the UK falls to 248,000 in 2016

Image copyright PA

Net migration to the UK was estimated to be 248,000 in 2016 - a fall of 84,000 from 2015, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said the change was driven by "a statistically significant" increase of 40,000 people leaving the country.

These were mostly EU citizens - 117,000 emigrated, up 31,000 from 2015.

Net migration is the difference between people coming to the UK for more than a year, and the number of people leaving the UK for a year or more.

The ONS report for 2016 includes six months of data following the EU referendum.

Its figures for the year estimated immigration for the year at 588,000, with emigration of 339,000. The difference between the two gives the 248,000 total for net migration.

The Conservatives' aim since 2010 has been to reduce net migration to "the tens of thousands".

Work remains the most common reason for international migration, with 275,000 people coming into the UK for work in 2016 - down 33,000 from 2015.

The majority - 180,000 - had a definite job, similar to 2015, but fewer people came into the UK looking for work - 95,000 which is what the ONS calls a "statistically significant decrease" of 35,000 from 2015.

In 2016, more people left the UK with a definite job - 116,000 - than in 2015.

A total of 9,634 people were granted asylum or an alternative form of protection in the year ending March 2017.

In addition, 5,453 people were granted humanitarian protection under the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme over the same period.