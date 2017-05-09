Conservative election expenses charging decision due

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The way the Conservatives' "battle bus" spending was recorded is being investigated

Prosecutors are expected to announce on Wednesday whether they will prosecute Conservative politicians or officials for breaches of expenses rules.

The CPS is considering files sent by police following investigations in up to 27 constituencies.

It relates to the way some campaigning costs were recorded in the 2015 general election.

The complaints were that some were wrongly recorded as local, rather than national, expenses.

The Conservative Party has insisted administrative errors were to blame rather than any intention to deceive, and that some of the spending was correctly declared.