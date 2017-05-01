Sculptor Cornelia Parker named as 2017 election artist

Image copyright PA Image caption Sculptor Cornelia Parker is the UK's fifth official election artist

Sculptor Cornelia Parker has been chosen as this year's official election artist.

Parker, who was once nominated for the Turner Prize, is the fifth election artist and the first woman in the role.

She will observe the election campaign, which culminates in the vote on 8 June, and produce a piece in response.

She said she felt honoured" by the invitation, adding: "We live in scary but exhilarating times. The whole world order seems to be changing."

With "all its challenging issues and complexity", she said, the election "is an event that I'm excited to engage with and I look forward to sharing my finished work".

Parker's work has been displayed in galleries across the world including in London's Tate Modern, the British Library and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Image copyright PA Image caption Cornelia Parker with Prince Charles, viewing her installation "30 Pieces of Silver" at Tate Britain in 2001

She is best known for large-scale creations like Cold Dark Matter: An Exploded View, where the Army blew up a garden shed and she suspended the fragments around a light source.

Her piece The Maybe, staged at London's Serpentine Gallery, was a collaboration with actress Tilda Swinton, who lay, as if asleep, in a glass cabinet.

One of her most recent projects was Magna Carta (An Embroidery), a hand-sewn Wikipedia page to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the document.

Her final election artwork will join the parliamentary art collection, which documents the history of Parliament, later this year.

Previous election artists

2015 - Adam Dant

2010 - Simon Roberts

2005 - David Godbold

2001 - Jonathan Yeo

The art of political campaigning

The official election artist is chosen by the Speaker's Advisory Committee on Works of Art.

Alison McGovern, chairwoman of the committee, said she was delighted at Ms Parker's selection.

"It'll be really exciting to see how her ideas for this artwork develop over the campaign period," she said.

The role of election artist was created in 2001 by Tony Banks, the then chairman of the parliamentary arts advisory committee.

Mr Banks said in 2001 that recording an election on canvas was something that had not been done recently.

"It just occurred to me that we have war artists, so why not have an election artist?"