David Cameron buys £25,000 garden shed 'to write in'

Image copyright Graham Flack Image caption The hut has been placed in the Camerons' garden

David Cameron says he plans to write a book in a designer garden shed that has been installed at his family home.

The shepherd's hut, thought to have cost the former prime minister £25,000, includes a wood-burning stove, sofa bed and sheep's wool insulation.

Mr Cameron admitted his wife Samantha made all the design decisions about the Farrow and Ball painted hut, in which he plans to write his memoirs.

His children have other ideas, however - they want to use it as a playroom.

The former Conservative party leader said there had been "a bit of a fight" over the use of the shed, painted in shades of Clunch, Mouse's Back and Old White.

Image copyright Graham Flack Image caption David Cameron with Paul Bennett of Red Sky Shepherd's Huts, which designed the hut

"My children want to use it as a Wendy house," he said. "I want to use it as a book-writing room and my son wants it as an alternative bedroom. So, quite a lot of competition.

"When it first arrived, there was great excitement - who was going to spend the first night in it?"

He said his son won that battle, adding that he "wasn't going to take him on" over who got to sleep in the wood-clad hut.

Image copyright Graham Flack Image caption The former prime minister wants to use the hut for writing

Mr Cameron bought it from Red Sky Shepherds Huts, owned by Paul Bennett, based in Oxfordshire - near his former Witney constituency - after seeing one owned by his mother-in-law.

He said in a blog on the company's site that the "jolly nice looking" hut has been put near their garden wall, and "looks as if it's been here forever".

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Mr Cameron said his wife Samantha, who now owns a fashion label, made all the creative decisions

He said of the design features, which also include Bakelite-style dimmer switches: "Samantha makes all the design decisions in the family. As ever, she has made a very good choice."

Mr Cameron is understood to have signed a deal late last year to write his autobiography, set to be released next year.

Roald Dahl also used a hut in his garden for writing, as did Dylan Thomas.

