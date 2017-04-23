General election 2017: Tories to pledge energy bill cap

Image caption Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green confirmed the report in the Sunday Times

A cap on household energy bills is set to be included in the Conservative manifesto, a cabinet minister has said.

The party's plans could reportedly cut gas and electricity costs by £100 a year for 17 million families.

Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green told ITV they were different from Labour's 2015 general election promise to freeze energy prices.

Labour MP Andrew Gwynne said the Tories prioritised "big energy companies' profits" over working people's needs.

According to the Sunday Times, the Conservatives would cap bills for seven out of 10 households paying standard variable tariffs, which are often criticised as bad deals for consumers by industry watchdogs.

It follows the introduction of a cap for households using pre-payment meters early this month, after the Competition and Markets Authority released a report saying customers were overpaying by £1.4bn.

Mr Green told the Peston on Sunday programme: "There will be a lot about energy policy in the manifesto [and] obviously there will be more detail.

"But... I think that people feel that some of the big energy companies have taken advantage of them with the tariffs they have got."

In 2013, former leader of the Labour Party Ed Miliband said he would freeze gas and electricity bills for every home and business in the UK for 20 months if he won the 2015 general election.

He said firms had been overcharging "for too long" and it was time to "reset" the energy market.

At the time, the Conservatives accused him of "sleight of hand", saying people would ultimately have to "pay more for their electricity" under the plans.

Mr Green said the new Tory promise on energy was different.

"We would have [energy regulator] Ofgem setting the limits," he said. "So it would be a cap, it would be more flexible, it would be able to reflect market conditions [and] the market would still have an influence.

"That would mean in practical terms that if the oil price fell again, then consumers would benefit, which they wouldn't have done under Ed Miliband's proposal."

'Broken promises'

Labour has not come out against the proposals, but told voters the pledge "should be taken with a huge pinch of salt", claiming energy bills have "soared" under a Conservative government.

Mr Gwynne, the national elections and campaign coordinator in the shadow cabinet, said: "Time and again [the Tories] promised action, but when it comes to it, they broke those promises.

"At the last election when Labour promised action, the Tories opposed it, putting themselves on the side of protecting the big energy companies' profits rather than the interests of working people.

"Only Labour can be trusted to deliver a country for the many rather than just the few."

'Paying extra for being loyal'

Image copyright PA

Citizens Advice has released figures on how standard variable tariffs for energy bills affect people in the UK:

Around 800,000 of the poorest pensioners and 1.5 million low-income families with children in Great Britain are on their energy supplier's standard variable tariff.

These households are paying an average of £141 more a year for a dual fuel gas and electricity bill than if they were on the cheapest deal available from one of the nine largest suppliers.

Around 4.7 million households in England haven't switched their energy supplier for 10 years, with older people and people with low incomes more likely than younger and better-off households to have never switched supplier at all.

The Competition and Market Authority has estimated that all households on the standard variable tariff together pay an average of £1.4bn a year more than if the energy market was fully competitive.

SOURCE: Citizens Advice

Co-leader of the Green Party Jonathan Bartley said the policy did not go far enough and he wanted more choice for consumers locally.

"We don't just want the big six energy companies, we want 6,000," he said. "We want a community renewable energy revolution.

"We want that control going down to local communities, so they can invest and get a return on their investment to have clean energy projects in their local area, have control of that energy supply and get that cheap, clean energy there."

'Stifle innovation'

Conversely, industry leaders have criticised the Conservatives' plan for going too far.

Iain Conn, the chief executive of British Gas parent company Centrica, said "the facts do not support that the market is broken," claiming his firm's average bill had only increased by 3% each year since 2007.

"Re-regulating free markets will be watched closely in other sectors at a time we are preparing for Brexit," he told the Telegraph.

"Price regulation will result in reduced competition and choice, stifle innovation and potentially impact customer service. This will negatively impact consumers."