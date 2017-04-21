Len McCluskey 're-elected as Unite general secretary'
- 21 April 2017
- From the section UK Politics
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Len McCluskey has been re-elected as Unite's general secretary following a bitter leadership battle, according to sources.
The result will be seen as a boost for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Mr McCluskey's rival Gerard Coyne was seen as the anti-Corbyn candidate and the union is the party's biggest donor.
Mr Coyne was suspended from his job as a Unite official on Thursday pending an investigation but he remains a member of the union.