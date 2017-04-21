Len McCluskey 're-elected as Unite general secretary'

Image copyright PA

Len McCluskey has been re-elected as Unite's general secretary following a bitter leadership battle, according to sources.

The result will be seen as a boost for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr McCluskey's rival Gerard Coyne was seen as the anti-Corbyn candidate and the union is the party's biggest donor.

Mr Coyne was suspended from his job as a Unite official on Thursday pending an investigation but he remains a member of the union.