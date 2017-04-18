Reality Check: How do you call an early election?

An early UK general election has been announced. So what happens now?

Under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 general elections should take place on the first Thursday in May every five years. The last election was held on 7 May 2015, so the next one was not due until 2020.

But the prime minister has just announced that an early general election will be held on 8 June 2017. So, what is likely to happen now?

There are two formal ways that a general election could happen and Theresa May indicated she would call for the quickest way which is available under the act.

This would be if two-thirds of MPs back a motion calling for an early election. The motion would require two-thirds of all the seats in the Commons - not just those who vote - and this includes one vacant seat as well. With 650 seats in the Commons, that means 434 MPs must back an early election.

Theresa May has called on the Commons to vote on Wednesday.

The Fixed-term Parliaments Act was introduced after the 2010 election, and was interpreted as an effort to solidify and bind together the new coalition government. The discretion of prime ministers to pick the timing of elections was removed and the dates fixed five years apart.

The Liberal Democrats, who were the junior partners in the coalition, wanted to prevent David Cameron from calling a snap election on a date of his choosing, removing a power that had been held for centuries under the Royal Prerogative. It was "a big change and a good change", David Cameron argued.