Alex Salmond: Boris Johnson in 'deep political trouble'
9 April 2017 Last updated at 11:17 BST
Scottish National Party foreign affairs spokesman Alex Salmond has said Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's decision to pull out of a trip to Russia has left him looking like a puppet of the United States and in "deep political trouble."
Mr Johnson cancelled the visit yesterday, because Moscow is continuing to support President Assad, despite Tuesday's chemical weapons attack, in which 88 people were killed.