MPs 'walk out' in protest at 'too gloomy' Brexit report

A number of Brexit-backing MPs "politely" walked out of a private meeting of the Commons Brexit Select Committee, it has been claimed.

A source said Labour chairman Hilary Benn had tried to "bounce" members into accepting a 155-page report into the government's Brexit White Paper.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the source said it was so "gloomy" it could not be allowed to stand.

The committee's press spokesman declined to comment on the claims.

According to the source, there had been no consultation on the report with the rest of the committee before Mr Benn put it forward to a vote.

The White Paper sets out the themes of the government's goals for its negotiations with the EU.

These include:

Trade: The UK will withdraw from the single market and seek a new customs arrangement and a free trade agreement with the EU

The UK will withdraw from the single market and seek a new customs arrangement and a free trade agreement with the EU Immigration: A new system to control EU migration will be introduced, and could be phased in to give businesses time to prepare. The new system will be designed to help fill skills shortages and welcome "genuine" students

A new system to control EU migration will be introduced, and could be phased in to give businesses time to prepare. The new system will be designed to help fill skills shortages and welcome "genuine" students Expats: The government wants to secure an agreement with European countries "at the earliest opportunity" on the rights of EU nationals in the UK and Britons living in Europe

The government wants to secure an agreement with European countries "at the earliest opportunity" on the rights of EU nationals in the UK and Britons living in Europe Sovereignty: Britain will leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice but seek to set up separate resolution mechanisms for things like trade disputes

Britain will leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice but seek to set up separate resolution mechanisms for things like trade disputes Border: Aiming for "as seamless and frictionless a border as possible between Northern Ireland and Ireland"

Aiming for "as seamless and frictionless a border as possible between Northern Ireland and Ireland" Devolution: Giving more powers to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as decision-making is brought back to the UK.

The Exiting the European Union Committee was appointed by the House of Commons to scrutinise the expenditure, administration and policy of the Department for Exiting the European Union.

It has a 21-strong membership, made up of MPs from all parties, including Labour, the Conservatives, the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Democratic Unionist Party.

Mr Benn was elected to lead the new select committee last October, beating Leave campaigner and fellow Labour MP Kate Hoey to the job.

The role of select committees, which interview witnesses and produce reports to check the work of different areas of government, has increased in profile in recent years.