Theresa May tells Vogue about 'gentleman' Donald Trump

Theresa May insists Donald Trump was "being a gentleman" when he held her hand during her US visit shortly after he became 45th president.

In an interview with the style magazine American Vogue, she says: "We were about to walk down a ramp, and he said it might be a bit awkward."

Asked what she made of Mr Trump, she adds: "I like to think we got on."

Mrs May also admits that at home she cooks and her husband Philip, a banker, loads the dishwasher.

In the wide-ranging article, the prime minister appears in a series of photographs by Annie Leibovitz and answers questions on a variety of issues, including the constant comparison between her and the only other British female PM, Margaret Thatcher.

"There can only ever be one Margaret Thatcher," she says. "I'm Theresa May. I do things my way."

"I mean, obviously he has, uh... it was a stunning election victory, in that he's someone who has not been involved in politics."

Pressed on whether she confronted the president about his comments about women, which she had previously described as "unacceptable", she replied: "Well, I don't... We don't comment on private conversations that take place.

"All I would say is, I've been very clear: I'm not afraid to raise issues and the nature of the relationship is such that we should be able to be frank and open with each other."