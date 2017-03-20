Article 50: Theresa May to trigger Brexit process next Wednesday

Prime Minister Theresa May is to officially notify the European Union next Wednesday that the UK is leaving.

The move, nine months after people voted 51.9% to 48.1% in a referendum, will kick start the two year process of negotiations about the UK's EU exit.

Talks on the terms of the departure and future relations are not allowed under the Article 50 process until the UK formally tells the EU it is leaving.

If all goes according to the timetable Brexit should happen in March 2019.