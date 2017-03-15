Brexit: Queen to give Royal Assent to Article 50 bill

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen's signature is needed for bills to become law

The Queen will sign the Article 50 Bill into law on Thursday, clearing the way for Theresa May to formally start talks to leave the European Union.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was passed by MPs and peers on Monday and is now expected to receive Royal Assent at 11.00 GMT.

It will allow the prime minister to notify Brussels that the UK is leaving the EU at a time of her choosing.

She has said the "defining moment" will happen by the end of the month.

Mrs May has promised to come to the Commons to announce when she had invoked Article 50, which will begin the two-year process of negotiating the UK's terms of exit and a new relationship with the EU.

It is unlikely to happen next week so as to avoid a clash with an informal summit of EU countries to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, which established the European Economic Community, which in turn became the European Union.

The prime minister, who said before Christmas she wanted to trigger Article 50 by the end of March, has said she will not be attending the 25 March event.