U-turn over Budget plan to increase National Insurance
- 15 March 2017
Plans to increase National Insurance levels for self-employed people - announced in the Budget last week - have been dropped.
Chancellor Philip Hammond has said the government will not proceed with the increases which were criticised for breaking a 2015 manifesto pledge.
In a letter to Tory MPs, he said: "There will be no increases in... rates in this Parliament."
Mr Hammond will explain the U-turn in a Commons statement later.