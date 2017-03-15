Brexit: Donald Tusk warns UK against 'no deal threat'

The EU will "not be intimidated" by threats about the UK leaving with no deal, Donald Tusk has said.

He said suggestions the UK would be better off leaving with no deal, rather than with a bad deal, "increasingly take the form of a threat".

The European Council president told the European Parliament that in the Brexit talks "a no deal scenario would be bad for everyone but above all for the UK".

He said the "goal is a smooth divorce" with the UK and EU as "good friends".