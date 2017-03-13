Daily Politics soapbox: Royalist says Prince Charles should not be king
13 March 2017 Last updated at 14:50 GMT
Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch and attention is inevitably beginning to focus on what comes after her.
There are a growing number of people who question whether the throne should bypass Prince Charles and go straight to his son, William.
The journalist and monarchist Geoffrey Wheatcroft says Charles has too many controversial views and the throne needs to skip a generation.
He gets on his soapbox for the Daily Politics.