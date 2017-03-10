Budget 2017: Self-employed 'tax raid' a 'rookie error'

Image caption Chancellor Philip Hammond gave his Budget on Wednesday

Chancellor Philip Hammond's "tax raid" on the self-employed in the Budget will be seen as a "rookie error", former Tory chancellor Lord Lamont has said.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he said the government's election pledge not to increase national insurance, income tax and VAT was "unwise in the extreme".

The National Insurance increase has been criticised by newspapers, opposition MPs and some Conservatives.

But Prime Minister Theresa May has defended the rise as "fair".

The Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has also backed the proposal, arguing the current system had needed reform.

'What is said matters'

The change, announced on Wednesday, will see millions of self-employed workers pay an average of £240 a year more but ministers say those earning £16,250 or less will see their NI contributions fall.

Lord Lamont, who was chancellor from November 1990 until May 1993, wrote: "Election pledges should not be lightly given... and tax pledges cannot be lightly cast aside...

"What is said in a general election matters.

"Whatever politicians like to think, voters don't focus on the small print.

"What really counts when voters are making up their minds is the overall drift they pick up.

"It's therefore unwise for politicians to act as if the small print offers an escape route."

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have criticised the change - as did more than a dozen Conservative MPs, including Iain Duncan Smith, John Redwood, Anna Soubry and Dominic Raab.

Mrs May has defended the rise, saying the poorest workers will pay less and the change will "close the gap in contributions".

But she has said the plans will not go before MPs until the autumn.

The BBC's political correspondent Ross Hawkins said the move was an attempt to take the heat out of the immediate political crisis.

The decision prompted Labour to say the government was in "disarray" and had carried out a "partial u-turn".

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: "The fact the prime minister won't fully support her own chancellor's Budget measure, and has been forced by Labour to row back on it just 24 hours after he delivered his speech in Parliament, shows the level of disarray that exists at the top of government."