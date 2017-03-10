David Cameron: Lip read his words on manifesto

Was David Cameron caught on camera criticising his successor's Budget?

While you can't hear the former PM's words at a ceremony to unveil a war memorial in London on Thursday, some commentators have engaged in a bit of lip-reading to suggest he did just that.

This footage of Mr Cameron speaking to Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon had led to a flurry of speculation that he appears to say something along the lines of "breaking a manifesto promise" is "stupid".