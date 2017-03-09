Theresa May at last EU summit before starting Brexit talks

Image copyright AP Image caption Angela Merkel greets Theresa May at the EU summit

Theresa May is at what looks set to be her last EU summit before officially beginning the Brexit process.

In an unusual move for an EU leader, the UK's prime minister avoided the media on arrival in Brussels.

Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny did speak to the waiting media - and suggested he may back demands for the UK to pay a "divorce bill" when it leaves the EU.

Meanwhile, in London, ministers have cleared time for MPs to vote on reversing Lords Brexit bill amendments.

Commons Leader David Lidington announced that the bill will be debated by MPs on Monday, 13 March. Ministers hope to overturn peers' calls for a "meaningful" parliamentary vote on the final terms of the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

They also want to reverse a Lords defeat on the issue of guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens in the UK.

At the summit the 28 EU leaders are to discuss migration, security and economic growth, but the meeting began with a vote backing former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk remaining European Council president - a move opposed by Poland's government.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo had accused predecessor Mr Tusk of interfering in the country's domestic affairs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May with the European Parliament's president

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mrs May will continue to attend summits during the Brexit process

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Tusk got the backing to stay on in his role

The president is elected by the European Council by a qualified majority, which means that no single country can veto it.

Mrs May's official spokesman said beforehand she would not reveal her voting intentions before the summit, adding: "The prime minister has been clear that she thinks that he (Mr Tusk) is doing a good job."

Mrs May is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday evening before leaving the summit at the end of its first day. The other 27 leaders are expected to use Friday's informal meeting to discuss the next summit in Rome on 25 March, which will celebrate the EU's 60th anniversary.

A government source suggested Mrs May - who plans to trigger Article 50 this month - the mechanism that kick-starts the UK's departure from the EU - will not be attending the Rome summit.

At the summit, Mrs May will call for more action to counter "Russian disinformation" and "raise the visibility" of Western commitment in the Western Balkans, where Moscow faces allegations of helping to plot a coup attempt in Montenegro.

She is also expected to push EU leaders for "immediate action" to deal with an expected rise in refugees and migrants making dangerous journeys to Europe across the Mediterranean as the weather improves.