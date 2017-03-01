Nigel Farage 'not particularly' interested in a knighthood

Media caption Nigel Farage, former UKIP leader, tells Today he is not interested in getting a knighthood or a peerage

Ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage has said he is "not particularly" interested in a knighthood, amid a feud with the party's only MP Douglas Carswell.

Mr Farage has denied that the row is linked to claims that Mr Carswell stopped him from getting a knighthood.

He accused Mr Carswell of "working for the Conservatives" and called for the MP to be expelled from the party.

Mr Carswell has denied trying to block a knighthood for Mr Farage and said: "I'm 100% UKIP."

On Tuesday, The Daily Telegraph reported that in an email the MP, who defected from the Tories to UKIP in 2014, suggested Mr Farage should settle instead for an OBE for "services to headline writers".

Mr Farage said: "He (Mr Carswell) has been working against us since the referendum... working with his Tory friends."

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he had wanted to "get rid" of Mr Carswell, who won the Clacton seat at the 2015 election, for a very long time.

Mr Farage said he did not want a seat in the House of Lords and thought it unlikely he could be offered a post with US President Donald Trump.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Carswell defected from the Tories to UKIP in 2014

Mr Carswell said he had an "amicable" meeting on Tuesday with party chairman Paul Oakden and was happy to continue to represent UKIP in the Commons.

He said: "Contrary to a lot of speculation, we had a very polite and amicable meeting. I think he has done a wonderful job as party chairman."

Meanwhile, UKIP donor Arron Banks suggested on Tuesday he could stand against Mr Carswell at the next election.

The two have different views about UKIP's future direction and strategy.