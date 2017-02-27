Labour MP Gerald Kaufman dies at 86

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Gerald was the oldest serving MP in Westminster, so given the title of "Father of The House of Commons".

Sir Gerald Kaufman, Labour MP for Manchester Gorton and Father of The House of Commons, has died aged 86.

A family spokesman made the announcement late on Sunday night.

Sir Gerald had been an MP in the North West since 1970 and became the oldest serving member of the Commons in 2015.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn led tributes, calling him an "iconic and irascible figure". Former leader Ed Miliband said he was "an outstanding servant of the Labour movement".

Mr Miliband added: "His principles, values and friendship will be sorely missed."

Sir Gerald was a junior minister between 1974 and 1979, and held a number of senior shadow cabinet posts through the 1980s.

He famously called the Labour Party's left-wing 1983 election manifesto "the longest suicide note in history" and returned to the backbenches in the early 1990s.