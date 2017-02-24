Former Home Secretary Lord Waddington dies at age of 87

Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Waddington (back row, far left) became home secretary in 1989

Former Conservative Home Secretary Lord Waddington has died at the age of 87.

The barrister turned politician led the Home Office at the time of the poll tax riots and the Strangeways prison disturbances in the Spring of 1990.

On the right of the party, he entered Parliament in a by-election in the 1960s and served as chief whip and other roles under Margaret Thatcher.

After leaving the House of Commons, he served as leader of the House of Lords and latterly as governor of Bermuda.

Lord Waddington succeeded Lord Hurd as home secretary in October 1989 and served in the role until December 1990.

A supporter of capital punishment, he took a tougher line on law and order issues than his predecessor, piloting legislation through the Commons in 1990 to ensure serious criminals served longer sentences.

He represented a number of different seats in Lancashire between 1968 and 1974, when he lost his seat, and again between 1979 and 1990.