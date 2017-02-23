Voting to begin in Stoke and Copeland by-elections

Image copyright PA

Voters are due to go to the polls in by-elections in Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland.

Polling stations will be open from 07:00 until 22:00 GMT.

Voting will take place as Storm Doris, forecast to bring heavy rain and winds of 80mph, is expected to cross central and northern parts of England.

The contests follow the resignations of Labour MPs Tristram Hunt, in Stoke-on-Trent Central and Jamie Reid, in Copeland, in Cumbria.

Stoke-on-Trent Central candidates, in alphabetical order

Mohammed Yaqub Akram - Independent

Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrats

Jack Brereton - Conservatives

The Incredible Flying Brick - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Adam Colclough - Green Party

Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples Alliance

Barbara Fielding - Independent

David Furness - British National Party Local People First

Paul Nuttall - UKIP

Gareth Snell - Labour

Copeland candidates, in alphabetical order

Michael Guest - Independent

Rebecca Hanson - Liberal Democrats

Trudy Harrison - Conservatives

Roy Ivinson - Independent

Jack Lenox - Green Party

Fiona Mills - UKIP

Gillian Troughton - Labour