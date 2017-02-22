By-election campaigning in Stoke and Copeland draws to a close

Image copyright PA

Campaigning is entering its final day in the Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland Parliamentary by-elections.

Voters in both constituencies go to the polls on Thursday to elect new MPs.

The winning candidates will replace former Labour MPs Tristram Hunt, in Stoke-on-Trent Central, and Jamie Reed, in Copeland.

Mr Hunt quit Parliament to become director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, while Mr Reed resigned to take a job in the nuclear industry.

Labour is defending a 5,179 majority in Stoke-on-Trent. UKIP finished second in 2015, narrowly ahead of the Conservatives.

In Copeland, Labour won by 2,564 votes from the Conservatives in 2015.

Stoke-on-Trent Central candidates, in alphabetical order

Mohammed Yaqub Akram - Independent

Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrats

Jack Brereton - Conservatives

The Incredible Flying Brick - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Adam Colclough - Green Party

Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples Alliance

Barbara Fielding - Independent

David Furness - British National Party Local People First

Paul Nuttall - UKIP

Gareth Snell - Labour

Copeland candidates, in alphabetical order

Michael Guest - Independent

Rebecca Hanson - Liberal Democrats

Trudy Harrison - Conservatives

Roy Ivinson - Independent

Jack Lenox - Green Party

Fiona Mills - UKIP

Gillian Troughton - Labour