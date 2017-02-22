By-election campaigning in Stoke and Copeland draws to a close
Campaigning is entering its final day in the Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland Parliamentary by-elections.
Voters in both constituencies go to the polls on Thursday to elect new MPs.
The winning candidates will replace former Labour MPs Tristram Hunt, in Stoke-on-Trent Central, and Jamie Reed, in Copeland.
Mr Hunt quit Parliament to become director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, while Mr Reed resigned to take a job in the nuclear industry.
Labour is defending a 5,179 majority in Stoke-on-Trent. UKIP finished second in 2015, narrowly ahead of the Conservatives.
In Copeland, Labour won by 2,564 votes from the Conservatives in 2015.
Stoke-on-Trent Central candidates, in alphabetical order
Mohammed Yaqub Akram - Independent
Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrats
Jack Brereton - Conservatives
The Incredible Flying Brick - Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Adam Colclough - Green Party
Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples Alliance
Barbara Fielding - Independent
David Furness - British National Party Local People First
Paul Nuttall - UKIP
Gareth Snell - Labour
Copeland candidates, in alphabetical order
Michael Guest - Independent
Rebecca Hanson - Liberal Democrats
Trudy Harrison - Conservatives
Roy Ivinson - Independent
Jack Lenox - Green Party
Fiona Mills - UKIP
Gillian Troughton - Labour