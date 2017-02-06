Brexit: MPs to begin detailed scrutiny of Article 50 bill

Image copyright PA

MPs are to begin detailed scrutiny of legislation which will kick-start the process of the UK leaving the EU.

Labour, SNP and Lib Dem MPs are seeking concessions, including a guarantee that EU citizens resident in the UK at the time of the 2016 referendum can remain.

Some Tories are also pressing for MPs to have a binding vote on the outcome of the talks if no trade deal is done.

MPs have already backed the principle of the bill, which will give Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50.

Labour has suggested it will not "frustrate Brexit" even if it failed to amend the Article 50 bill during its committee stage.

The government wants to notify the EU of its intention to leave, giving effect to last June's referendum vote and starting two years of talks, by the end of March.

For this to happen, MPs and peers must pass a bill giving their approval - a process expected to take about a month.

The draft legislation comes back to the Commons on Monday for three days of debate culminating in a vote on its third reading.

Although Parliament is unlikely to stand in the government's way, ministers are likely to come under pressure to make concessions in areas including the residency rights of EU nationals in the UK and a parliamentary vote on the final settlement.

'Meaningful vote'

Among the amendments that could be be debated on Monday is one tabled by former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman calling for a guarantee that all nationals of other EU countries lawfully resident in the UK at the time of last year's referendum should have the right to remain after Brexit.

Theresa May has said she wants an early agreement on their status but is resisting calls from many MPs to offer a unilateral guarantee - saying she wants reciprocal guarantees from other EU countries about UK citizens living on the continent.

The amendment has the backing of the Lib Dems, SNP and the Green MP - although it would need the support of a number of Tories for it to pass.

Labour is also seeking a "meaningful vote" in Parliament on the final deal struck between the UK and the EU before it is voted on by the European Parliament.

The BBC understands some Conservative MPs opposed to a so-called "hard Brexit" have held discussions with Labour MPs about forcing the PM to concede a vote if there is no agreement on the UK's future trade relations with the EU - leaving the prospect of the UK defaulting to World Trade Organisation trade rules.

Downing Street has insisted that it is "not contemplating" a scenario in which there is no deal with the EU and the bill does not need to be amended.

Ministers have said they believe the UK will be able to agree the terms of its separation and the outline of a trade deal within the two-year timeframe and even if there is no trade agreement, the UK will leave the EU anyway.

Labour divisions

There continue to be divisions in Labour ranks over whether to accept Brexit or not.

Ten shadow ministers were among 47 Labour MPs who rejected party orders to back the bill at second reading last week while shadow home secretary Diane Abbott missed the crucial vote, citing illness.

Shadow business secretary Clive Lewis has said he will vote against the bill at third reading on Wednesday unless Labour's amendments are accepted, describing them as "red lines".

Labour's shadow cabinet will discuss the party's approach on Tuesday but Mr Corbyn suggested on Sunday that Ms Abbott and others would be expected to toe the party line if a three-line whip is imposed for Wednesday's vote.

Also speaking on Sunday, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said there were "private conversations" taking place between the parties on trying to find "a compromise that will work".

She denied it was "illogical" to demand amendments but still back the bill in the final vote if they are rejected.