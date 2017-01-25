MP: I worry abuse will put women off political careers

An overwhelming majority of women MPs who replied to a BBC Radio 5 live survey say they have received both online and verbal abuse from members of the public. A third say they have considered quitting as a result.

Anne McLaughlin, SNP MP for Glasgow North East, said not getting re-elected would be a “silver lining”, in that she would not have to “put up with that sort of abuse again in [her] life”.

Ms McLaughlin said she “worried” other women would be put off a career in politics by the prospect of facing such abuse.