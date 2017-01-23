Quentin Willson encouraging the use of electric cars

Quentin Willson wants cheaper and simpler prices to encourage the use of electric cars.

The motoring journalist reckons those wanting to use the lower-emissions vehicles are being overcharged.

In a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, he said: "The pricing combinations are impenetrable, I counted 80 different pricing structures before I lost the will to live."

