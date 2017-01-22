Theresa May 'not afraid' to tell Trump when things unacceptable
22 January 2017 Last updated at 10:56 GMT
Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that she'll meet US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Friday - the first foreign leader after his inauguration.
Mrs May told Andrew Marr that they would discuss free trade, Nato and the special relationship between the UK and USA.
And asked about Mr Trump's comments about women, she revealed that she would not be afraid to tell him when she found things unacceptable.