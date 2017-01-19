Donald Trump 2014 interview hinting at presidency bid?

When Donald Trump agreed to meet BBC reporter Mark Lobel on one of his golf courses in the middle of the Dubai desert in 2014, was he already planning to run for president?

Two months earlier, he had tweeted: "While I won't be running for Governor of New York State, a race I would have won, I have much bigger plans in mind - stay tuned, will happen!"

Now we know he trademarked his campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, straight after Mitt Romney lost the 2012 election to Barack Obama.

When the billionaire was questioned about the US housing market, he answered instead about the White House. Looking back, was what Donald Trump told the BBC back then his first TV pitch for the presidency?

