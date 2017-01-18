Who will succeed John Bercow as Commons Speaker?

When he became Speaker eight years ago, John Bercow said he would serve for nine years and as that deadline approaches, the bets are on in the race to replace him.

Mr Bercow could just decide not to stand down next year, but Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looks at possible replacements including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Chris Bryant, Lindsay Hoyle and Douglas Carswell.

