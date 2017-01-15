Theresa May to star in spread in US Vogue magazine

Theresa May is to appear in a spread in glossy fashion magazine US Vogue, Downing Street has confirmed.

The prime minister - who is known for her love of fashion, especially eye-catching shoes - posed for the renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

"The long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April," a No 10 spokesman said.

The magazine's editor, British-born Anna Wintour, was made a dame in the New Year Honours.

Mrs May chose a lifetime's subscription to Vogue magazine as her luxury item when she appeared on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs programme.

Image copyright AP Image caption Stranded alone on a desert island, Mrs May says she would chose a lifetime subscription to Vogue to keep her company

Her choice of expensive, chocolate-coloured leather trousers - which retail for £995 - for a previous magazine spread angered former education secretary Nicky Morgan, who said she had never spent that much on anything except her wedding dress.

According to the Press Association, Downing Street sources denied reports the Vogue feature was connected to a planned visit to the US for the PM's first meeting with Donald Trump.

US photographer Annie Leibovitz has previously shot Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton for the publication.

Margaret Thatcher, the UK's only other female leader, was photographed four times for British Vogue.

Baroness Thatcher, who died in 2013, was known for her smart, unfussy style including power suits, pussy-bow blouses and an ever-present handbag.