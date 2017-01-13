Brexit options: Hard, soft, grey and clean versions
13 January 2017 Last updated at 11:47 GMT
Many have heard the 'hard brexit' and 'soft brexit' terms, but what about the 'grey' and 'clean' versions?
Daily Politics reporter Adam Fleming looks at the terminology used in the debate over how the UK will leave the EU, and its future relations with Brussels institutions and our nearest neighbours.
