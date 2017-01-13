Dr Saleyha Ahsan on NHS 'humanitarian crisis' claims
13 January 2017 Last updated at 11:41 GMT
The prime minister rejected the Red Cross' description of the NHS as being in a "humanitarian crisis" but it was "proportionate", says Saleyha Ahsan.
The A&E doctor and former British Army Captain Saleyha Ahsan made a personal film for BBC1's This Week on life working in the NHS in England.
She claimed: "Without radical action, like any other humanitarian crisis, this could spiral out of control and risk more lives."