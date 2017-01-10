Jeremy Corbyn suggests maximum earnings limit

Jeremy Corbyn says he would like to see a maximum cap on the amount people can earn.

The Labour leader said he thought introducing the limit would be "the fairer thing to do".

Mr Corbyn said he was "not wedded to a figure" but told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Let's look at it."

He said the UK's levels of income disparity were getting worse, saying this cannot go on "if we want to live in a more egalitarian society".

"I would like there to be some kind of high earnings cap, quite honestly," he said.

Mr Corbyn added: "We cannot set ourselves as being a sort of grossly unequal bargain basement economy on the shores of Europe."

The idea of a maximum earnings cap was suggested by Mr Corbyn during Labour's 2015 leadership contest.

In his Today interview, which came ahead of a speech on Brexit later on Tuesday, Mr Corbyn also said he would be prepared to join striking Southern Rail workers on the picket line in their long-running dispute over the role of guards.