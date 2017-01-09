Reform's Andrew Haldenby on delivering medical care

The NHS is facing a "humanitarian crisis" this winter the Red Cross says, and a third of English hospital trusts warned they needed action to cope with patient numbers last month.

Andrew Haldenby, a director of the centre-right Reform thinktank that focuses on public services, looks at how a web app and video calling could help deliver medical care.

In a film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, he said: "If we prevent ill health, if we treat it quicker. if we make it much easier to see the doctor, the whole process is cheaper and delivers better care for patients."

