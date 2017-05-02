Daily Politics and Sunday Politics highlights of 2017
The Daily and Sunday Politics are on-air six days a week for much of the year reporting the political news from Westminster and beyond.
Here are some of the clips from our interviews hosted by Andrew Neil and Jo Coburn, with films from our reporting team.
Wednesday 3 May
What have political leaders been up to?
Who will win the battle for Cardiff?
Barry Gardiner on Labour's health plans
Charles Grant from the Centre for European Reform
Looking at Scottish education rankings and funding
What seats are being contested on Thursday?
Tuesday 2 May
Labour MP won't support Corbyn for PM
Battle for jewel of Scottish local government
20 years on - how will Blair be remembered?
Abbott listens to her LBC policing interview
Brexit negotiations to start July or August
Monday 1 May
Sunday 30 April
'Rigged' economy? How do Labour plan to deal with it?
Local Elections: Leanne Wood on why you should vote Plaid Cymru
Friday 28 April
SNP 'more popular today than 10 years ago'
UKIP 'secure financially and going forward'
Headlines from first week of electioneering
Why will some people have a metro mayor?
Thursday 27 April
Is the Prevent strategy doing its job?
Warsi: Time to independently review Prevent
What will the US do about North Korea?
How will Labour fund 1m homes in five years?
Wednesday 26 April
'I'd listen to what Maureen has to say'
May and Corbyn clash on housing and schools
Farron: Nasty party, never been nastie
SNP: Pensions triple-lock - yes or no?
PM name-checks 'I like Corbyn but' website
What do Siri and Alexa know about the election?
Tuesday 25 April
What is Labour's Brexit policy?
Brexit debate: Raab v Carmichael
What can be done about London's dirty money?
Plaid: Brexit threatens future of Wales
Monday 24 April
Why does UKIP want to ban the burka?
FILM: 'Our heroes need a pay rise'
DEBATE: Should the UK spend more on defence?
Where does Labour stand on Trident?
What's in the political diary this week?
Why might some parties not stand against their political rivals
Sunday 23 April
Patrick McLoughlin on election spending
Arron Banks on running in Clacton
French Election: Could there be another shock?
How much does a General Election cost the parties?
McLoughlin: Tories party "of low taxation"
Friday 21 April
How will Labour fund its election pledges?
Mood box: What's the most important election issue?
The week's politics in one minute
How are the Brexit talks coming along?
Let's take a look at Labour's campaign so far
Unite leadership contest has been 'very bitter and acrimonious'
Thursday 20 April
Dromey asked about Kinnock prediction
Jack Dromey on treatment of workers
Suzanne Evans not standing in 2017 election
'UKIP has also faced an array of problems - mostly self-inflicted'
Evans on UKIP: We are not out yet
Details of the political wash-up period
What is the Parliamentary wash-up?
Reaction to Douglas Carswell not standing in general election
Lucas on 'progressive alliance' talks
Wednesday 19 April
What could be in Tory manifesto?
What could be in the Labour manifesto?
Why won't SNP support a June election?
Will SNP and Labour back a progressive alliance at Westminster?
Corbyn's first PMQs question to May after election date announced
May and Corbyn on election promises on debt and spending
SNP Westminster leader on saboteurs and mandates
Corbyn and May on claims of broken promises
Farron on debates in 1992 and 2017 elections
What about candidates who face 2015 expense allegations?
Tuesday 18 April
Election 2017 reaction from Lib Dem leader Tim Farron
UKIP deputy leader Peter Whittle on general election timing
Election 2017 reaction: Green leader Jonathan Bartley
What do bookies make of the election odds?
Neil Coyle on election timing and Jeremy Corbyn
How can the PM call an election?
Shadow minister Barry Gardiner on election timing
Former Tory leader Duncan Smith on election timing
BBC political editor on election timing
Easter recess
Sunday 2 April
Will Brexit be a smooth journey?
Michael Howard on Brexit negotiations
Jon Ashworth: Labour have to be winning seats
How bad could May's elections be for Labour?
Jon Ashworth on Labour's election future
"Lib Dems are back in business"
Friday 31 March
Finding a post-Brexit passport design
The Westerners fighting against IS
The political week in 60 seconds
NHS England chief executive on waiting times
Waiting times 'trade-off' is 'a huge, sharp wake-up call for voters'
'This is about cuts' - the Morning Star's Ben Chacko
A softening of the EU's position?
Donald's Trump's views on Nato
The Morning Star's Ben Chacko says the UK would be safer outside Nato
The government's Brexit strategy amounts to a 'right-wing coup' says Green Party deputy leader
Thursday 30 March
A weighty dilemma for the Isle of Wight
Will there be another rise in the pension age?
Former minister's Brexit concerns
The issues at stake in Brexit negotiations
What say will the European Parliament have?
Davis and Starmer on Great Repeal Bill
Ken Livingstone disciplinary hearing
Ken Livingstone hearing debate
Isle of Wight journalist on 'Floaty McFloatface'
Wednesday 29 March
Theresa May's Article 50 statement
Jeremy Corbyn's Article 50 speech
Guests react to Article 50 trigger
Ashdown: Government has 'hijacked' vote
SNP MP wants 'two way process'
PMQs clash over police numbers
Robertson: There is no UK-wide agreement
Boris Johnson accused of 'smirking'
'Now is not the time' to trigger Article 50
'A mood of some sadness here in Brussels'
Article 50 has been triggered so what happens next?
Tuesday 28 March
Proposal to review prescription medicines
Ineos boss on prescriptions review
John Redwood asked about £350m claim
Scottish Parliament to resume referendum debate
Green Party MEP debates the 'very divisive subject' of fracking with Ineos boss
Monday 27 March
Soapbox: Post-Brexit political division
PM to meet Scotland's first minister
SNP spokesman on May and Sturgeon talks
Tory MP defends May's approach to Scotland
Labour MP on second referendum
Parties' priorities for Brexit
UKIP MEP and Lib Dem MP on Brexit process
Contenders for most important historical letter
Sunday 26 March
David Lidington on parliamentary security
Why did Douglas Carswell quit UKIP?
Director of Europol on Westminster terror attack
How was Khalid Masood inspired?
Director of Europol on Westminster attacks
Will there be a by-election in Clacton?
100% UKIP to 0%? What happened?
Paul Nuttall 'disaapointed' in Carswell
Nuttall on Carswell quitting UKIP
Lidington on security in Westminster
Friday 24 March
Which EU member makes the most cars?
The political week in 60 seconds
Triggering of Article 50 'a failure and a tragedy' - Juncker
The Westminster attacker - what we know so far
Labour MP calls on tech giants to combat 'online grooming'
What legal powers do police and intelligence services have?
Lib Dem peer and Tory MP on surveillance powers
Has attack changed the view of Westminster?
Article 50 letter to be sent next week
Thursday 23 March
How an attack on Westminster unfolded
Leaders declare solidarity with the UK
Labour MP describes Westminster yesterday
Reports attacker shot by minister's bodyguard
Security minister on Westminster attack
Duncan Smith on Westminster attack
Daily Politics presenter was in Parliament yesterday
The BBC's Phil Mackie reports from Birmingham where arrests were made
BBC security correspondent on counter-terrorism investigations
Former Labour minister on terror attacks
Wednesday 22 March
Free vote on Parliament restoration
Corbyn attacks schools 'vanity project'
Scottish people 'should have a choice'
Home Office minister on electronics ban
PMQs: Corbyn leads on school funding
Does the PM agree with teacher Eileen?
May attacks shadow ministers' school choices
'Labour put the party first' - May
Why does PM oppose independence?
SNP MP on Electoral Commission fine
Tuesday 21 March
What is the fishing industry angling for?
What would a Brexit movie look like?
Tory peer and Labour MP on early election
Martin McGuinness and Northern Ireland's politics
Referendum vote in Scottish Parliament
Peter Taylor on Martin McGuinness
Conservative peer: Look to the future
Monday 20 March
Soapbox: Learning disabilities
MPs react to Article 50 trigger
MP and Momentum member clash over Labour's future
What are the rules on MPs and second jobs?
MPs on George Osborne's new job
What's happening in politics this week?
Sunday 19 March
Chief Executive of NHS Providers on funding
Clegg: May's Brexit plan is 'self harming approach' for UK
Andrew Gwynne: Labour 'preparing for early election'
Gwynne - 'Labour preparing for early General Election'
A look back at a turbulent week for Theresa May
Nick Clegg on early election and Osborne the Journo
Chief Executive of NHS Providers on funding
Friday 17 March
BBC media editor on George Osborne's new job
Labour MP on George Osborne's new job
SNP deputy leader on second referendum
Theresa May spring conference speech
The SNP is showing 'arrogance' says Conservative MSP
Thursday 16 March
Are universities restricting free speech?
Donald Trump's limo under the hammer
The details of the Conservative Party election expenses story
Are the Conservatives worried about the expenses row?
'If you had an opposition with chutzpah it would be going to town on this' says Rod Liddle
Former minister reacts to expenses fine
Freedom of speech at universities
Wednesday 15 March
Tory MP defends NI increase .... then U-turn
Corbyn attacks NI U-turn 'chaos'
SNP calls for UK-wide Brexit agreement
Virtual tour of Parliament launched
Scottish social attitudes survey
'The prime minister is for turning' says the SNP's Angus Robertson
SNP MP Callum McCaig asks whether the UK can afford to be an independent country
Yvette Cooper on spring Budgets
Conservative critic welcomes NI move
Tuesday 14 March
Can politicians make us laugh?
The highlights from yesterday's Commons debate on the Brexit bill
Peers also debated the Brexit bill last night
Jeremy Corbyn was 'clumsy with his language'
The winners of Scotland's 2014 independence referendum 'have changed the deal'
Tory MSP says SNP has no mandate for vote
What happens after Article 50 is triggered?
Gyles Brandreth on jokes in the House
Monday 13 March
Should Prince Charles become king?
Labour MP on Scottish independence
Post-Brexit trade with the Commonwealth
It is right to give Scottish voters 'a choice of two futures' says SNP Europe spokesman
Sunday 12 March
What will happen after the Brexit bill has passed?
Soubry v Farage: Brexit deal or no deal?
Louise Mensch on Trump's wiretap allegations
Nigel Farage: No deal is a lot better for the nation
Farage "probably would" stand in South Thanet again
Matthew Taylor on national insurance rises
Friday 10 March
Did David Cameron criticise the Budget?
Vying to be West Midlands metro mayor
The political week in 60 seconds
What did David Cameron say to the defence secretary?
NI contributions row - how much does Torsten Bell think the government could raise from Andrew Neil?
Thursday 9 March
Is it a good time to be a girl?
When politics becomes a laughing matter
Helena Morrissey 'disappointed' by NI change
Lib Dem MP on social care funding
Social care money 'a first step'
Labour MP on 'stability of public services'
Can a deal be reached in Northern Ireland?
Is it a good time to be a girl? Helena Morrissey and Alison Wolf debate
Wednesday 8 March
How has the economy fared since the EU referendum last June?
Tuesday 7 March
How will the Lib Dems win back voters?
Chessboxing - a new Brexit battleground?
Will pro-Remain Tory MP back Brexit bill?
Look ahead to Philip Hammond's first Budget
Conservative MP on schools spending
Farron condemns 'crazy experiment'
Lib Dem leader on party's tax policy
Can Arlene Foster hang on in Northern Ireland?
Iain Duncan Smith and Tim Farron on Brexit bill
Lib Dem leader on winning over pro-Brexit voters
Monday 6 March
Soapbox: Muslims 'more victimised'
Is anti-Muslim sentiment on the rise?
Norman Smith on the future of Vauxhall
Five year economic forecasts questioned
Alex Wild of the Taxpayers' Alliance on the future of economic forecasts
Can the DUP and Sinn Fein reach a deal following elections?
Business minister on Northern Ireland talks
'Direct rule not an option' says shadow minister
What's happening in politics this week?
Will the Lords pass more amendments to the Brexit bill this week?
Should politicians tone down their rhetoric about Muslims?
Sunday 5 March
Exclusive report: Islamist Terrorism in the UK
Is the UK doing enough to prevent Islamist terrorism?
Lidington on Unilateral gesture
What can be done for the Muslim community to integrate more into British society?
How prepared are we for a Paris-style terror attack?
Growth forecast will be back to where it was year ago (pre-#EUref), predicts Paul Johnson
David Lidington on Brexit trade deal
Friday 3 March
The political week in 60 seconds
Claire Fox and George Parker on the US and Russia
UK government's Scotland secretary on Brexit
Will there be a second independence referendum?
SNP has 'the cause for a second referendum' but it could be hard to win
Plaid Cymru leader backs single market
Will the Northern Ireland election break deadlock?
Thursday 2 March
What next for Labour after Copeland?
Will last night's government defeat affect the Brexit timetable?
Pro-Leave peer on government defeat
What will Labour MPs do following government defeat?
UKIP's Liz Jones says she is not aware of disciplinary action against MP Douglas Carswell 'as yet'
Front National's Bruno Gollnisch on why Marine Le Pen tweeted 'gruesome' images of Islamic State violence
Labour elections co-ordinator on party's future
Live tweeting the past - the academics recalling the headlines from the 1997 election
'No question of mass deportations' - Lamont
Lords voted to give EU citizens in the UK a 'sense of security' claims Labour MP Andrew Gwynne
Wednesday 1 March
Leaders clash over disability payments
Corbyn: The nasty party is still around
When will 'soft coup' be triggered?
Did Mr Speaker shower this morning?
Rail minister responds on Southern Rail dispute
Labour MP to union and minister: 'Sort it out'
PM's tribute to Sir Gerald Kaufman
Labour leader on Sir Gerald Kaufman
Leaders clash over disability benefits
How much notice was given of plans to change access to disability benefits?
Corbyn asks if Tories are still 'the nasty party'
PM on mental health and Copeland result
SNP Westminster leader on Brexit negotiations
Did the Speaker shower this morning?
Does the government face defeat in the Lords on the rights of EU citizens in the UK?
MPs on Budget and disability payments
Tuesday 28 February
Westminster's annual pancake race
MPs' seat shake-up report by 2018
The government's policy is one of 'deeper cuts and for longer' says shadow chancellor
Austerity has been 'the right recipe' says Conservative peer Baroness Wheatcroft
How did things turn sour between Nigel Farage and UKIP's only MP?
Show support for current leader says Welsh Assembly member
Conservative EU Leave campaigners saw Farage as a threat claims former press secretary
Sir John Major's Brexit speech felt like 'a full frontal assault'
Sir John Major offered 'helpful hints' for government's EU negotiations
Boundary Commission's Sam Hartley explains the timetable for cutting the number of MPs
Boundary changes are 'about eliminating' some Labour seats claims Stephen Kinnock
Conservatives are not 'gerrymandering' the Commons with boundary changes, says MP John Penrose
Monday 27 February
An end to freedom of movement?
Government looking at "fair" system of work permits says John Redwood
Government's proposals are 'not clear'
Labour's Barry Gardiner says he is not aware of a 'soft coup' against Jeremy Corbyn
Former Labour leadership contender on 'soft coup' against Jeremy Corbyn
What's happening in the political week ahead?
Sunday 26 February
Was Donald Trump right about Sweden?
Patrick O'Flynn on the future of UKIP
Kezia Dugdale: I have a plan to turn things around
What happened in the Stoke and Copeland by-elections?
Should Arron Banks be made UKIP chairman?
Douglas Murray on Sweden's migration policy
Friday 24 February
The political week in 60 seconds
Issues at stake in Northern Ireland vote
Stoke provides 'some comfort' for Labour
Labour MP John Woodcock on Copeland by-election
Labour's Ian Lavery on Copeland
Theresa May hails 'wonderful victory'
Labour 'surprised' by the scale of its loss
Stoke was 'a tough learning curve' for Paul Nuttall says Diane James
Cristina Odone says UKIP leader Paul Nuttall 'lost it' in Stoke
Jeremy Corbyn is 'a big problem' for Labour, says the Guardian's Rafael Behr
Andrew Neil with the numbers from Copeland and Stoke Central
Thursday 23 February
Are the young or the old better off?
Where is the political centre ground?
Has Labour secured a government concession on the Brexit bill?
Labour leader in the Lords on the Brexit bill
Conservative peer on Brexit debate in Parliament
The latest immigration figures
New migration figures are 'a step in the right direction' says MigrationwatchUK
Migrants are coming to the UK to work, says Lord Willetts
Rise in parish council tax bills
Thatcher 'moved the centre ground'
From 'just about managing' to the 'squeezed middle'
What do you think to @afneil and @Jo_Coburn's dabs @tomwatson?
Wednesday 22 February
Were MPs misled over business rates?
PM promises help on business rates
NHS in 'state of emergency' - Corbyn
Labour deputy leader 'dabs' during PMQs
BBC home affairs correspondent on foreign spouses ruling
Shadow minister on Supreme Court judgement
Northern Ireland secretary on 'sensitive' evidence
NHS is in a state of emergency says Jeremy Corbyn
Conservative MP backs Jo Cox anniversary plans
Labour MP Caroline Flint on growing up in the home of a problem drinker
Greens' co-leader on business rates 'hike'
Jon Pienaar on Tony Blair statement about Guantanamo compensation
MPs on tackling 'legacy' of the Troubles
Tuesday 21 February
Meeting the candidates in the Copeland by-election
There is a 'humanitarian crisis' in the NHS says Owen Jones
Lord Lawson and Owen Jones on the House of Lords
MP Nigel Evans defends Trump state visit plans
Trump branded an 'obnoxious, menacing President'
Who might succeed Jeremy Corbyn?
Corbyn ally's by-election predictions
Supporters split over Brexit giving Labour 'a unique problem'
Brexit hate crime 'spike' disputed
Hate crime increase 'linked to referendum'
Committee calls for action on the gender pay gap
Focus on the gender pay gap is 'a Marxist idea'
Monday 20 February
On the campaign trail in Stoke-on-Trent
Soapbox: Is the National Trust too PC?
Brexit bill - what happens next?
Labour's Baroness Smith calls for 'meaningful' vote on Brexit terms
Lib Dem leader in the Lords confident that Brexit bill can be amended
Can by-election campaigners name the songs of Stoke's famous son Robbie Williams?
James Delingpole and MPs debate the National Trust
Some firms facing 'astronomical increases' in business rates says Federation of Small Businesses
A look ahead to a packed political week
Debate on Trump's visit to the UK
Sunday 12 February
Stoke by-election: Meet the candidates
Letwin: House of Lords must not derail Brexit
Oliver Letwin on Article 50 and the Lords
Lords "has no intention of trying to sabotage" Brexit
Labour Lords Leader: We won't sabotage Brexit
Friday 10 February
Who is in Corbyn's inner circle?
Council sets up a scheme for volunteers to make minor road repairs.
MEPs to vote on robot regulation
Who will lead Brexit talks for the EU?
European politics in 60 seconds
Thursday 9 February
Former MP Brandreth on the Dubs Agreement
Background to the Surrey funding texts
Why was council tax referendum cancelled?
Texts that should never have been sent
Why are bins emptied less often?
How often should bins be emptied?
Brexit debate: Brandreth and Gardiner
Wednesday 8 February
Nick Gibb on Brexit vote timing
Andy McDonald on Brexit vote timing
How will Clive Lewis vote later today?
Looking back on John Bercow's career
Corbyn and May on health services
More on health services from May and Corbyn
PM asked about spending in Tory council area
Labour leader reads out leaked texts to 'Nick'
NHS funding question from MP recovering after cancer treatment
MP asks PM about future status of EU nationals in UK
Who is Nick in the leaked Surrey funding texts?
Labour shadow minister on leaked Surrey texts
Tory minister asked about leaked texts
Statement from Surrey County Council leader
Tuesday 7 February
Who is in the PM's Number 10 team?
What are Brexit amendments about?
Will white paper solve housing shortage?
Speaker announces Commons clerks will no longer wear wigs
Pienaar: What has the shadow cabinet decided about Brexit?
Pienaar: What will happen to Diane Abbott?
Some global leaders the Speaker has previously welcomed to Westminster
Conservative MP Shelbrooke on Bercow and Trump
Lucas: Parliament not there for the PM "to pimp out to whoever she wants to"
Monday 6 February
PM should be 'firm and respectful' to Israel
Did Labour Leave get too close to UKIP?
How to be a successful prime minister
MPs debate NHS overseas charges
Hoey: Diane has done herself a bit of disservice
Soames on Soubry: I love her to bits but I don't know what she means
What's in the political diary this week?
Hoey: I feel quite proud she is the prime minister
Sunday 5 February
Brexit Bill: What happens next?
Gavin Barwell on government's housing plan
What will Brexit negotiations look like?
Trump advisor: 'Don't believe the left-wing media spin'
Friday 3 February
Pienaar: Very few European countries meet that target
Soapbox: Could pub takeover be the final straw?
Why is Ukraine holding Nato referendum?
Background to 2006 the Historical Enquiries Team
Are Northern Ireland Troubles deaths being investigated?
Soapbox: Could pub takeover be the final straw?
Transport correspondent on rail disputes and talks
Thursday 2 February
Why the DP set been built in Lego?
UKIP MEP on Labour MEP's sign calling Nigel Farage a liar
Labour MEP who held up a sign calling UKIP MEP a liar
Conservative MP on aid spending
"It is a very substantial upgrade" says Kamal Ahmed
Norman Smith on Labour MPs in Brexit vote
Wednesday 1 February
What does Truro have to offer?
PM role in Turing Bill questioned
A message from Buckingham Palace
Lib Dem leader at PMQs after criticism from Peter Bone
MP and PM question Lib Dems over Brexit
"The NHS is not for sale, and it never will be"
What more does President Trump have to do
PM asked about accepting refugees and 1951 convention
PM asked what she knew about immigration ban
Corbyn recalls PM's words about President Trump
Labour leader's tribute to Tam Dalyell
Do MPs know referendum results in some constituencies?
Why not postpone Trump visit, Tory MP is asked
MPs on US immigration ban and possible Trump ban
Donald Trump has been president for 10 days
Tuesday 31 January
Moodbox: Is there love in the air for Donald Trump?
'Of course I was offended' says SNP MP
Conservative MEP on US immigration ban
Labour's leader in the House of Lords on Brexit vote
Jo Coburn asks Norman Smith: How big a moment is this?
This is the big one, says Jo Coburn ahead of Brexit debate
Monday 30 January
Desert Island Disc celebrates 75 years
Some of the politicians who have shared their musical choices
What's in the political diary this week?
I am not about being the puppet master for the leader of the Labour Party
Why does Gerard Coyne want to get away from "political game playing in Westminster"
UKIP MEP on US travel restrictions
Who is affected by US immigration ban?
Sunday 29 January
Nigel Farage: Trump was elected to get tough
Tory MP Heidi Allen on Trump's clampdown on immigration
'PM should have felt braver to condemn Trump ban'
Nigel Farage on Trump's immigration ban
"What is controversial about defending the Mexican border?"
Farage: I think Paul Nuttall will win Stoke by-election
Friday 27 January
The UK will meet President Trump for face-to-face talks
Peter Hitchens and Rachel Shabi on May-Trump meeting
Is the UK special relationship still intact?
Will the White House learn how to spell Theresa May's first name
Labour MPs under three-line whip to vote for Article 50
Owen Smith: Article 50 'bad for Britain'
Why is May first leader to meet Trump?
Dutch TV drama about the EU's HQ
Dublin challenge to UK leaving the EU
"I am not stupid, I read the papers, I listen to you, I watch the Daily Politics religiously, of course"
Thursday 26 January
Government publishes Brexit bill
Why do bells ring all round Westminster?
Don't be bamboozled by Brexit jargon
Which party is standing up for workers?
We've had the latest growth figures for the UK economy this morning,
Economists review past economic forecasts
Hoyle: We have got a good Speaker who is going nowhere.
Wednesday 25 January
What's the timetable between now and the triggering of Article 50?
Who is Scotland's biggest trading partner?
PM confirms Brexit White Paper
PM accused of 'bargain basement Britain'
Are grammar schools being short-changed?
PM asked about cuts to maintained nursery schools
PM asked about Donald Trump's torture policy
Jeremy Corbyn reminded of Mayor of London's words
Assaults on NHS staff to be a specific offence?
Corbyn and May trade Trump taunts
Miliband 'never knew he was so popular'
Former Labour leader's message to Donald Trump (via the PM)
Kuenssberg and MPs review PMQs
Tuesday 24 January
So what have we learned today?
What do Jeremy Corbyn and opposing parties do now?
Debate: What now for UK's Brexit plan?
Should judges approve strike action?
Will the UK burn the EU red tape?
Debate: What will peers do about Article 50?
Monday 23 January
Correspondent in Cheshire where the Cabinet is meeting
What is exciting and worrying voters?
Film: Why UK isn't driving to an electric dream
Debate: Will electric cars really tackle pollution?
The most annoying political phrases?
Why didn't Cameron make Trident test public?
Labour MP on Trident missile test going off course
How do we leave EU in most beneficial way?
Jones: We don't re-fight the referendum - that is done
Jones: We have to get the best deal for Wales and other nations within the UK
'She outlined for vision for Breakfast.. Brexit'
Sunday 22 January
How the world reacted to PM's Brexit speech
Diane Abbott on Article 50 and single market
What will Trump's presidency look like?
Margot James on the government's Industrial Strategy
"I do not believe we are going to lose" - Diane Abbott
Labour's position on remaining 'member' of single market?
Will there be a three-line whip?
James Rubin on US/China relations
Will President Trump's America be more involved in the world?
Trump's extraordinary few days - Adam Fleming
Friday 20 January
Does Jacob Rees-Mogg support Donald Trump
Why Labour MP will vote against Article 50
Will voters back £70m council tax rise?
The next European Parliament president
The home of Mrs Trump and Melania cake
A one-minute video guide to European politics
Thursday 19 January
Weber: 'Better to split up EU or work together?'
Carswell film: Politics 'Up or down, not left or right'
Debate: Is there optimism in UK politics?
'Scotland is England's biggest export destination'
Trump’s first TV pitch for president?
Wednesday 18 January
German view of PM's Brexit speech
UK's future trading relationship with EU and rest of the world
Where does Labour stand on customs union?
'Yesterday, the PM snubbed Parliament'
"Not so much the Iron Lady as the 'irony' lady"
Does she now disagree with herself?
'Is she just stringing the people of Scotland along?'
Robertson and May on Scotland, jobs and Brexit
"It's called leadership, he should try it some time
"I'm happy to accommodate her. I can do bacon and eggs."
Southern rail passengers should be "able to get on with their lives, get on with their jobs"
"Is she just happy to oversee the possible collapse of the NHS on her watch?"
Who will be the next Speaker in Parliament?
Jacob Rees-Mogg is the bookies' favourite to be the next Speaker
Tuesday 17 January
Key points from the PM's speech
Political reaction to PM's Europe speech: Tim Farron
Political reaction to PM's Europe speech: Suzanne Evans
Political reaction to PM's Europe speech: Theresa Villiers
Political reaction to PM's Europe speech: Barry Gardiner
"No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain"
PM does not want 'unlimited transitional status'
"Days of Britain making vast contributions to the EU every year will end"
"Gov't will put final deal to a vote in both houses of parliament
PM on converting EU law into UK law
PM on the EU's future without the UK
The road to the UK's exit from the EU
BBC assistant political editor previews PM's speech
Monday 16 January
Parliament repairs should start 'immediately'
Shailesh Vara and Chris Bryant on rebuilding Parliament
Will UK and US agree quick post-Brexit trade deal?
Is politics being commercialised?
What's coming up in the political week?
Creagh: Michael Foot would never have done that stunt
Gove: I think diplomacy is not my strong suit
Gove asked: What's it like interviewing Donald Trump?
NI correspondent with a Stormont update
Donald Trump is a fan of Brexit
Does Chris Bryant want to be the next Speaker?
Sunday 15 January
What would Section 40 do to the British press?
Tim Farron on Theresa May and single market
Max Mosley on press regulation
Friday 13 January
A 'coup d'email' within Momentum?
Reaction to changes within Momentum
What do all these Brexit terms mean?
So you want to know all about the Brexit terms?
A high-speed round-up of the week in politics
Who is doing well in council by-elections?
Labour now faces 'a very tricky by-election in Stoke'
Sir Christopher Meyer on Russian views of UK intelligence
Next Friday Mr Trump will become Mr President
Thursday 12 January
Does the English NHS have the money it needs?
Is this Trump's new ambassador to the EU?
Reaction to Donald Trump's press conference
'The UK is now at the front of the queue'
Why home secretary was reported for hate speech
John Curtice recalls Anthony King
Looking back at Michael Howard and his prison policies
Lord Howard on David Cameron's EU deal
Why did the Remain campaign lose?
Wednesday 11 January
Kuenssberg and MPs review PMQs
Red Cross warning 'irresponsible and overblown'
'Our NHS is in crisis but the PM is in denial'
The Hamiltons talk nepotism in politics
DUP MP asks the PM about Northern Ireland peace process
PM asked about downgrading Dewsbury Hospital facilities
Labour MP asks PM about claims of single market uncertainty
SNP leader asks PM about N Ireland political situation
PMQs: Corbyn questions PM on NHS waiting times
Did shadow cabinet discuss cap for maximum salaries?
Damian Green on trolley waits and 'bed blocking'
What's causing problems with the NHS in England?
Tuesday 10 January
Labour MP asked about maximum wage cap
NHS efficiencies 'too ambitious' says Lansley
Why has Martin McGuinness resigned?
What now for Northern Ireland politics?
What happened to the Blairites?
Is it wrong for morris dancers to paint their face black?
Bus Pass Elvis leaves political building
Monday 9 January
Jewish Chronicle political editor on undercover reporter's footage
What's in the political diary this week?
What do we know about UK plans for post-Brexit trade?
New chair of commission on trade at the Legatum Institute
'Time for new ideas' on the NHS
'UKIP is more important now than ever before'
Reaction to May speech on mental health funding