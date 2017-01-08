Boris Johnson in New York for talks with Donald Trump's team

Image copyright PA Image caption Officials said the meetings will focus on UK-US relations

The foreign secretary has flown to New York for talks with key members of Donald Trump's team, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

Boris Johnson is expected to meet Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kuchner and Steve Bannon, the US president-elect's strategist.

It will be Mr Johnson's first face-to-face meeting with Trump officials.

A FO spokesman said: "The discussions will be focused on UK-US relations and other foreign policy matters."

Mr Johnson's visit comes hours after Mr Trump tweeted he is "very much" looking forward to meeting Theresa May in the spring.

On Monday, the foreign secretary will travel to Washington to meet senior republicans including Paul Ryan, the House speaker, Bob Corker, the Senate foreign relations committee chairman, and Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader.

Officials said the meetings will be to touch base with the incoming administration and establish a deeper relationship.