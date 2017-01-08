Nicola Sturgeon 'not bluffing' on second independence referendum

Speaking to Andrew Marr the Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the country is not bluffing about holding a second independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon said that in the case of a so-called hard Brexit "it would be right for Scotland to have the opportunity to decide."

