Sir Tim Barrow named as UK's new ambassador to EU

Image caption Sir Tim Barrow (right) has advised successive foreign secretaries

Senior diplomat Sir Tim Barrow will be appointed the UK's new ambassador to the EU to replace Sir Ivan Rogers.

Foreign Office sources confirmed the appointment of the former ambassador to Moscow, who will now play a key role in the UK's Brexit negotiations.

Sir Ivan's exit, which came earlier than planned, sparked a row with his resignation note criticising "muddled thinking" from ministers.

Some MPs had accused him of being "half-hearted" towards Brexit.

Critics of the outgoing ambassador were accused of trying to "politicise" the civil service, with a trade union saying there was a "deafening silence" from ministers in defending officials' independence.

Sir Tim was the UK's ambassador to Moscow from 2011 to 2015. He has also advised a succession of foreign secretaries as well as holding a number of more junior diplomatic roles in the UK's EU mission.

BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale said: "It would be very hard to say that Sir Tim Barrow is an out and out pro-European".