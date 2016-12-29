Jeremy Corbyn's New Year message says he understands lack of trust in EU

Image copyright PA

Jeremy Corbyn says he understands the lack of trust in politicians and the EU that led to the Brexit vote.

In his New Year message, the Labour leader said 2016 would "live long in all our memories" and would be defined by the EU referendum.

The UK now had "the chance to do things differently" after the vote, he said.

He said Labour would not block Brexit but would not support a deal with the EU which merely "protects the bankers in the City".

Mr Corbyn began 2016 saying it would be "the start of a journey to elect a Labour government in 2020".

But he had to contend with a leadership challenge in the summer, which came after mass resignations from his front bench who were unhappy about his EU referendum campaign performance.

'Do things differently'

His New Year's message says 2017 offers everyone the chance to "start afresh", saying: "2016 will be defined in history by the referendum on our EU membership.

"People didn't trust politicians and they didn't trust the European Union. I understand that.

"I've spent over 40 years in politics campaigning for a better way of doing things, standing up for people, taking on the establishment, and opposing decisions that would make us worse off.

"We now have the chance to do things differently. To build an economy that invests and works for everyone across all our nations and regions."

Mr Corbyn has said his party will try to amend legislation if the government is forced to consult Parliament before triggering Brexit, but has said this will not mean the process being delayed.

He said Labour "accepts and respects" the referendum result, adding: "We won't be blocking our leaving the European Union, but we won't stand by.

"A Brexit that protects the bankers in the City and continues to give corporate handouts to the biggest companies is not good enough."

Mr Corbyn said the UK's political system was "letting down the people of this country", urging action on social care, homelessness, job security and education.