Shadow cabinet: The comings and goings under Corbyn, and the current line-up

It's been a torrid 18 months for Jeremy Corbyn, at least in terms of shadow cabinet manoeuvres. A flurry of resignations in the run-up to the recent Brexit Bill forced the Labour leader to announce his fourth re-shuffle since taking charge.

Four roles in particular have seen the greatest turnover, each with four MPs filling these positions since September 2015, when Mr Corbyn took charge. The latest re-shuffle puts newcomers Rebecca Long-Bailey and Christina Rees into two of these roles.

The new line-up in full

Leader of the Opposition

Current holder: Jeremy Corbyn

Shadow chancellor

Current holder: John McDonnell

John McDonnell Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: None

None Corbyn supporter? Yes - in 2015 and 2016

Deputy leader/shadow culture, media and sport

Current holder: Tom Watson

Tom Watson Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Three shadow culture ministers (Michael Dugher, Maria Eagle, Kelvin Hopkins)

Three shadow culture ministers (Michael Dugher, Maria Eagle, Kelvin Hopkins) Corbyn leadership backer? Did not nominate anyone

Shadow home secretary

Current holder: Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Andy Burnham)

One (Andy Burnham) Corbyn leadership backer? Yes - in 2015 and 2016

Shadow foreign secretary

Current holder: Emily Thornberry

Emily Thornberry Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Hilary Benn)

One (Hilary Benn) Corbyn leadership backer? Yes - in 2015 and 2016

Shadow Brexit

Current holder: Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Emily Thornberry - in addition to her foreign affairs brief)

One (Emily Thornberry - in addition to her foreign affairs brief) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Andy Burnham in 2015 and Owen Smith in 2016

Shadow justice

Current holder: Richard Burgon

Richard Burgon Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Lord Falconer)

One (Lord Falconer) Corbyn leadership backer? Yes - in 2015 and 2016

Shadow business, energy and industrial strategy

Current holder: Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long-Bailey Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Three (Angela Eagle, Jon Trickett, Clive Lewis)

Three (Angela Eagle, Jon Trickett, Clive Lewis) Corbyn leadership backer? Yes - in 2015 and 2016

Shadow health

Current holder: Jon Ashworth

Jon Ashworth Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Two (Heidi Alexander, Diane Abbott)

Two (Heidi Alexander, Diane Abbott) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Yvette Cooper in 2015 and no-one in 2016

Shadow education

Current holder: Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Two (Lucy Powell, Pat Glass)

Two (Lucy Powell, Pat Glass) Corbyn leadership backer? No in 2015 - backed Andy Burnham. Yes in 2016

Shadow lord president of the council

Current holder: Jon Trickett

Jon Trickett Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: None

None Corbyn leadership backer? Yes - in 2015 and 2016

Shadow defence

Current holder: Nia Griffith

Nia Griffith Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Three (Maria Eagle, Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis)

Three (Maria Eagle, Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Andy Burnham in 2015 and Owen Smith in 2016

Shadow communities and local government

Current holder: Teresa Pearce

Teresa Pearce Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Two (John Trickett, Grahame Morris)

Two (John Trickett, Grahame Morris) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Andy Burnham in 2015 and Owen Smith in 2016

Shadow environment, food and rural affairs

Current holder: Sue Hayman

Sue Hayman Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Two (Kerry McCarthy, Rachael Maskell)

Two (Kerry McCarthy, Rachael Maskell) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Yvette Cooper in 2015 and Owen Smith in 2016

Shadow international trade

Current holder: Barry Gardiner

Barry Gardiner Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: None

None Corbyn leadership backer? Did not nominate

Shadow international development

Current holder: Kate Osamor

Kate Osamor Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Diane Abbott)

One (Diane Abbott) Corbyn leadership backer? Yes - in 2015 and 2016

Shadow transport

Current holder: Andy McDonald

Andy McDonald Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Lilian Greenwood)

One (Lilian Greenwood) Corbyn leadership backer? No in 2015 - backed Andy Burnham. Yes in 2016

Shadow work and pensions

Current holder: Debbie Abrahams

Debbie Abrahams Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Owen Smith)

One (Owen Smith) Corbyn leadership backer? Backed Andy Burnham in 2015

Shadow cabinet office

Current holder: Ian Lavery

Ian Lavery Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Tom Watson)

Shadow voter engagement and youth affairs

Current holder: Catherine Smith

Catherine Smith Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Gloria de Piero)

One (Gloria de Piero) Corbyn leadership backer? Yes in 2015

Shadow Northern Ireland and Scotland

Current holder: David Anderson

David Anderson Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One in either role (Vernon Coaker, Ian Murray)

One in either role (Vernon Coaker, Ian Murray) Corbyn leadership backer? Backed Andy Burnham in 2015

Shadow Wales

Current holder: Christina Rees

Christina Rees Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Three (Nia Griffith, Paul Flynn, Jo Stevens)

Three (Nia Griffith, Paul Flynn, Jo Stevens) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Andy Burnham in 2015 and Owen Smith in 2016

Shadow Commons leader

Current holder: Valerie Vaz

Valerie Vaz Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Two (Chris Bryant, Paul Flynn)

Two (Chris Bryant, Paul Flynn) Corbyn leadership backer? Backed Andy Burnham in 2015

Shadow chief whip

Current holder: Nick Brown

Nick Brown Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Dame Rosie Winterton)

One (Dame Rosie Winterton) Corbyn leadership backer? Backed Yvette Cooper in 2015

Shadow minister without portfolio

Current holder: Andrew Gwynne

Andrew Gwynne Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Jonathan Ashworth)

One (Jonathan Ashworth) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Andy Burnham in 2015 and Owen Smith in 2016

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury

Current holder: Peter Dowd

Peter Dowd Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Two (Seema Malhotra, Rebecca Long-Bailey)

Two (Seema Malhotra, Rebecca Long-Bailey) Corbyn leadership backer? Backed Andy Burnham in 2015

Shadow housing secretary

Current holder: John Healey

John Healey Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: None (He resigned in June 2016 but returned to the role in October)

None (He resigned in June 2016 but returned to the role in October) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Yvette Cooper in 2015 and Owen Smith in 2016

Shadow attorney general

Current holder: Baroness Chakrabarti

Baroness Chakrabarti Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: Two (Catherine McKinnell, Karl Turner)

Two (Catherine McKinnell, Karl Turner) Corbyn leadership backer? She only joined Labour in May 2016

Shadow women and equality

Current holder: Sarah Champion

Sarah Champion Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: 2 (Kate Green, Angela Rayner)

(Kate Green, Angela Rayner) Corbyn leadership backer? Backed Corbyn in 2015

Shadow mental health and social care

Current holder: Barbara Keeley

Barbara Keeley Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: One (Luciana Berger)

One (Luciana Berger) Corbyn leadership backer? No - backed Andy Burnham in 2015 and Owen Smith in 2016

Shadow leader in the Lords

Current holder: Baroness Smith

Baroness Smith Previous holders under Jeremy Corbyn: None

None Corbyn leadership backer? Not an MP

Shadow chief whip in the Lords