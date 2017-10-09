Politics Europe: EU films from Brussels and Strasbourg
All films from Politics Europe which airs 12 times a year on BBC News, BBC World News and BBC Parliament channels can be found on this page.
Our team of Adam Fleming and Jo Coburn report from Brussels and Strasbourg on the developments and background of the European Union.
These are first aired as part of the BBC's Daily Politics, and then recut as standalone programme for UK and European viewers, and hosted by Andrew Neil.
Friday 6 October, 2017
MEPs divided over Catalonia crisis
European Parliament debates Brexit
Labour MEP defends Tuesday's vote
Should the EU intervene in Catalonia crisis?
Friday 7 July, 2017
The European political week in 60 seconds
How will the EU manage without UK money?
Looking at the UK-EU divorce bill
Friday 17 March, 2017
What is the future direction of Europe?
Slovakia: Lessons from the velvet divorce
European politics in 60 seconds
Friday 10 February, 2017
MEPs to vote on robot regulation
Who will lead Brexit talks for the EU?
European politics in 60 seconds
Friday 20th January, 2017
The next European Parliament president
The home of Mrs Trump and Melania cake
A one-minute video guide to European politics
Friday 16th December, 2016
Who will be the next European Parliament president?
City is relocated as iron ore mine expands
What's happened in EU politics this week?
Friday 25th November, 2016
Past and present threats to Latvia's defence
Do MEPs want Turkey to join the EU?
Where does the EU stand on Turkey joining as a member?
What's happened in European politics this week?
UKIP MEP asked about party spending claims
Friday 28th October, 2016
How will the EU balance its financial books?
A one-minute guide to the European political week
How half a nation nearly ended major trade deal
Friday 7th October, 2016
Some of the biggest stories in EU politics
Film: Is the EU ready for Brexit talks?
Jonathan Arnott on Strasbourg meeting ahead of Steven Woolfe being taken ill
Friday 16th September, 2016
Does Brexit speed up plans for an EU army?
News from the EU in just 60 seconds
Friday 8th July, 2016
UK MEPs set to bid au revoir to Strasbourg
The European political week in 60 seconds
What will the EU look like post-Brexit?
Friday 10th June, 2016
The week's biggest European political stories
EU migrant deals with Africa and Middle East?
Malta: Where Game of Thrones meets the Boat Race
So what would EU be like in post-Brexit talks?
What's going on with claims about Turkey and EU?
Friday 13th May, 2016
One-minute video guide to European political week
Migrant deal brings Turkey a step closer to EU?
Is Portugal on the road to financial recovery?
Friday 15th April, 2016
Where do horses travel in 'business class'?
European political week in 60 seconds
What Brits in Malta think of EU referendum
Friday 11th March, 2016
Is TTIP trade deal good or bad for the UK?
Ben Chacko and Miranda Green talk TTIP
A new car service for MEPs in Brussels and Strasbourg?
European politics in 60 seconds
Could MEPs change Cameron's UK-EU deal?
Could Nicosia be united after 40 years?
Friday 5th February, 2016
Reform deal could be 'win-win' for EU and UK - MEP
Is the dream of a borderless Europe over?
European political week in 60 seconds
Friday 22nd January, 2016
European political week in 60 seconds
PM's EU renegotiation 'an expectation management game'
Why have Poland-EU relations soured?
Conservative and UKIP MEPs clash over EU reform talks
Friday 18th December, 2015
Discussion on David Cameron's renegotiation at EU Summit
Meet the neighbours: Czech Republic
Friday 27th November, 2015
Meet The Neighbours: How Rome is financing building renovation
How is Britain's EU renegotiation progressing?
Where now for the Schengen zone?
Friday 30th October, 2015
European political week in 60 seconds
How migrant numbers are stretching EU services
What is going on after the Portuguese election?
Phone roaming charges to be abolished: Honeyball and Nuttall
Friday 9th October, 2015
EU politics: Volkswagen, Facebook data ruling and Paris aviation protests
Migrant crisis: Have Merkel and Hollande shown effective leadership?
Friday 11th September, 2015
EU reaction to Juncker calls to help 160,000 migrants
EU politics: Putin, Juncker, Farage, seals and sheep
Friday 10 July, 2015
European political week in 60 seconds
Marina Prentulis: Greece has to deal with the debt immediately
Can Denmark tackle immigration?
Friday 12 June, 2015
European political week in 60 seconds
200 years since the Battle of Waterloo
Why do some oppose the TTIP trade deal?
Friday 15 May, 2015
EU week: migration, TTIP, Russia, eurozone and Greece
European Union views on UK bid for EU renegotiation
Irish Republic referendum over legalising gay marriages
Friday 24 April 2015
Migrant boat crisis summit and Russia threat to Europe
EU Neighbours: How Finland will restart its economy
Friday 13 March, 2015
European Union army proposal from Jean-Claude Juncker
Estonia: Government services are paperless and online
European week: Waterloo, 2 euro coin and French budget
Friday 13 February, 2015
European week: traffic offences, Ukraine and Greece
Hungary's future links to Russia and the European Union
Passenger Name Record: Sharing airline passenger details
Friday 16 January, 2015
Greek election: Syriza win would scare European leaders
European week: Paris shootings and TTIP protests
EU neighbours: Trade and logistics in the Netherlands
Friday 19 December, 2014
EU week: New EU budget set and German road tolls
EU neighbours: Lithuania changes from litas to euros
Europe immigration: Germans views on migration
Friday 28 November, 2014
MEP censure motion: Vote over Juncker on Luxembourg tax
EU week: TTIP, Google, euro economy and Pope visit
EU neighbours: cycles, oysters and rubbish in Denmark
Friday 24 October, 2014
Farage defends deal with Polish MEP in EU grouping
European Union priorities for Juncker administration
EU neighbours: Politics Europe on Germans and the EU
European week: Juncker, budget, immigration and UKIP
Farage and Kamall on UK to pay more into EU budget?
Friday 5 September, 2014
Candidates aiming for new European commissioner posts
European week: Nato, vacuum cleaners and German polls
EU neighbours: Politics Europe on Croatians and the EU
Friday 4 July, 2014
MEPs' views on Eurosceptic UK leaving European Union
European Union - and the jobs for British in Brussels
European week: Juncker, Beethoven and child benefit
Friday 13 June, 2014
European week: Boat, taxis and stop Juncker campaign
European Union symbols: How to hang the EU flag
European Parliament: MEPs try to form new groupings
Friday 11 April, 2014
MEPs and political groupings in the European Parliament
European week: Greek economy and Catalonia independence
EU elections: Anti-EU parties on the rise across Europe
Friday 14 March, 2014
European week: Soros, Crimea, referendum, phone and pie
European Union jobs - sitting the test to be a civil servant
EU data rules aim to make online surfing data safer
Friday 28 February, 2014
European week: Prostitution, smoking rule and cars
UK could follow Switzerland's European Union relations
European elections: Bid to increase voter turnout
UKIP chances at European elections for EU MEP seats
Friday 7 February, 2014
European week: Floods, EU corruption and Ukraine
European Space Agency: billions spent on high tech jobs
MEPs on eurozone integration and euro currency future
Friday 17 January, 2014
EU regional funds: Cornwall, Transylvania and Sicily
European week: Maltese passports and Greek presidency
Foreign Minister Kristian Vigenin on Bulgarians in UK
European freedom of movement rules: EU reaction to UK plan
Friday December 13, 2013
European week: Malta, Ukraine, fish and mobile phones
New German government attitude towards Cameron and UK
External Action Service: Cathy Ashton's EU ambassadors
Friday November 22, 2013
European week: Gibraltar, Strasbourg and bank accounts
European Union: How nations become EU members
EU taking action against airlines for flights delays
Friday October 25, 2013
European week: Immigration, Turkey and Merkel's phone
College of Europe in Bruges: Home of Thatcher speech
European Parliament: Anti-EU political parties on rise
Friday October 11, 2013
European week: fracking, Lampedusa and Malala Yousafzai
Europol crime agency: drugs and counterfeit bank notes
Cigarettes: EU rules to curb tobacco sales to teenagers
Friday September 6, 2013
European Court of Justice where judges rule on EU laws
European week: Gibraltar, defence and German elections
Syria: European reaction on possible military action
Friday July 5, 2013
US-European spying: reaction to Snowden EU bug claims
Schengen Agreement: Passports and European travel
European week: Croatia, Portugal and Marine Le Pen
Friday June 14, 2013
European week: Turkey, Greece, and French films
Rapporteur role for MEPs in European Parliament
Next EU Commission president depends on 2014 elections
Friday May 17, 2013
Luxembourg: European Union's third admin city
European week: budget, fishing, oil market and strikes
European plan for economic recovery and austerity debate
Friday April 19, 2013
EU treaties: inside European archives in Brussels
EU plans to cut carbon emissions stalls after MEPs vote
European week: budget, airports, banks and Croatia
Friday March 15, 2013
'Vichy' tag for Conservatives from UKIP's Godfrey Bloom
EU single market: French liquor and trade barriers
European week: budget, airline rules and animal testing
EU expansion: why more countries want to join the union
Friday February 8, 2013
Nigel Farage on EU budget and Eastleigh by-election
BNP and far-right parties could lose European funding
European week: football match-fixing, traffic and fish
European Council presidency rotating every six months
Friday January 18, 2013
UK and EU: European politicians on Britain in Europe
European lobbying at the EU in Brussels
European political week: presidency, salary and Mali
Friday December 14, 2012
European week: Nobel peace prize, Scotland and voting
EU languages: translation services in Brussels politics
Single market: Baggage handlers protest at EU plans
Friday November 23, 2012
European Council: Why John Major adviser hid under table
UK referendum: Norway and Switzerland EU relations
European Parliament political week news in 60 seconds
European budget: MEPs divided on bigger EU budget
Friday October 26, 2012
UKREP: UK base in Brussels for European civil servants
European political week: EU budget and 'Robin Hood' tax
EU Parliament's journeys from Strasbourg to Brussels
Friday September 14, 2012
Eurozone banking union to control 6,000 banks?
European political week in 60 seconds
European Commission explained in A-Z of Europe
Euro Parliament President Martin Schulz on federal EU