Thursday 23 April: Join This Week audience team

Andrew Neil is looking for some friends again - as his BBC1 late-night fix for political junkies This Week records a special live-audience election show.

We're looking for a few dozen This Week anoraks to join us as part of the audience - so why not make a bid to join Andrew, Michael and Diane as they bore everyone to tears at a London venue on the evening of Thursday 23 April, just two weeks before the election.

It's only a few weeks since we unveiled our tired new look and set, but there's limited room here in our Westminster studio - so we are taking a short choo-choo ride out to east London.

Well, just a little beyond The City. Unlike our regular live programmes, this show will be pre-recorded, at around 21:00 BST - audience members will need to be at the venue by 20:00 at the latest.

We should be finished filming by 22:30 - and you may be home in time to see the programme go out in its 23:45 slot, if you don't hang around trying to get a picture with Molly, or Miranda's autograph.

Andrew can't wait to meet those strange people who love This Week

Please apply for tickets - two per applicant - using the attached form, and you must include a daytime phone number and email address so we can let you know if your application has been successful.

Applications must be received by Monday 6 April at the latest - although we advise applying as soon as possible. If you hear nothing from us by 13 April, please assume your bid has not been successful.

Important small print

We have held three previous audience programmes and, for some unknown reason, all were over-subscribed several times - so we will be looking very closely at your reasons for coming along and why you love, or endure, the show.

So tell us a little bit about yourself, and why you would like to attend this special live audience recording of This Week. It would also be helpful to know your age.

If you leave the comments box blank, then we can promise we will NOT be calling you to join us!

Please use this form to make your application.