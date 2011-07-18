Profiles: The MPs who will quiz the Murdochs

The Chief Executive of News Corporation, Rupert Murdoch, and his son, James, chairman of News International, are to be questioned by MPs over the phone hacking scandal. Former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks is also due to appear before the Commons select committee on Tuesday, 19 July, to answer questions over her role in the affair.

The Commons culture, media and sport committee MPs will want to hold News Corp to account and find out if Parliament has been misled in the past John WhittingdaleChair Therese CoffeySuffolk Coastal Damian CollinsFolkestone Philip Davies Shipley Paul Farrelly Newcastle-under-Lyme Alan Keen Feltham Louise Mensch Corby Adrian Sanders Torbay Jim SheridanPaisley Tom WatsonW Bromwich E

Rupert Murdoch Chief exec, News Corporation Chairman and CEO of News Corporation - the world's most powerful media conglomerate now facing the biggest crisis in its history. The 80-year-old Australian American faces questions over alleged phone hacking and other illegal activities by journalists working for his British newspapers. Agreed to appear before MPs after being issued with a summons.



James Murdoch Chairman, News International Fourth of Rupert Murdoch's six children. At 39, he is chairman and chief executive of News Corporation Europe and Asia, which includes News International - owner of The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times - and a stake in BSkyB. Faces questions about how much he knew about phone hacking at now defunct News of the World.



Rebekah Brooks Former chief exec, News International News International's former chief executive and editor of News of the World when voicemails of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler's mobile phone were allegedly intercepted. Mrs Brooks was arrested on 17 July 2011 over phone hacking and corruption allegations.



John Whittingdale Committee chair and Conservative MP for Maldon Former City banker and adviser to Margaret Thatcher. Chairman of culture committee since 2005. Issued a summons last July to compel Rupert and James Murdoch to attend a hearing. Therese Coffey Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal Chemistry graduate and accountant who worked for confectionery firm Mars and the BBC's property finance department before becoming an MP in 2010. Last year warned about "witch hunt" against former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks over phone hacking. Damian Collins Conservative MP for Folkestone and Hythe Former M&C Saatchi adman who became an MP in 2010. A past chairman of the Oxford University Conservative association. Has criticised Rupert Murdoch's management style but refused to endorse description of him as "unfit" to run company. Philip Davies Conservative MP for Shipley Former Asda marketing executive. An MP since 2005. Right wing thorn in side of David Cameron. Campaigns for Britain's exit from the EU. Described the claim Rupert Murdoch was unfit to run a major company as "completely ludicrous". Paul Farrelly Labour MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme Worked in the City before becoming a financial journalist with the Independent on Sunday and Observer. Elected an MP in 2001. Vocal supporter of the line that Rupert Murdoch is not fit to run major international company. Alan Keen Labour MP for Feltham and Heston Longstanding MP and committee member. Came in for much criticism, with wife Ann, then also a Labour MP, during expenses scandal. Former systems analyst and scout for Middlesbrough football club. Says it is the evidence "not the opinions of MPs" which is important. Louise Mensch Conservative MP for Corby Best-selling "chick-lit" novelist (as Louise Bagshawe) before entering Parliament in 2010. Married Peter Mensch, manager of rock band Metallica, last June. Backed Tom Watson's pursuit of News International but criticised the "partisan" report. Adrian Sanders Liberal Democrat MP for Torbay The sole representative on the committee from the Lib Dems. He is a former aide to Paddy Ashdown, when he was Lib Dem leader, and has been an MP since 1997. He joined forces with Labour MPs to brand Rupert Murdoch an "unfit" boss. Jim Sheridan Labour MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North A former shipyard worker and trade unionist who entered Parliament in 2001. He chairs the Unite group of Labour MPs and brought in new laws to licence gangmasters. He attacked News International bosses in the Commons over the closure of the News of the World and the sacking of its staff. Tom Watson Labour MP for West Bromwich East His tenacious pursuit of the phone-hacking issue in Parliament helped blow the scandal wide open. He was rewarded by Labour leader Ed Miliband with a key campaigning role as deputy party chairman. Has been at war with News International since 2006 when he quit as a junior minister in the failed Brownite coup against Tony Blair.

Select committee - 10 questions

BBC News website's politics editor, Brian Wheeler, on what MPs might want to ask Rupert and James Murdoch about the phone hacking scandal?

1. When did you learn that phone hacking at the News of the World was not confined to one rogue reporter as senior News International executive Les Hinton - giving evidence to the culture committee in 2007 - claimed?

2. Did Mr Hinton, who has since stood down from his job, mislead Parliament?

3. James Murdoch, in a statement made on 7 July this year, said the News of the World "made statements to Parliament without being in full possession of the facts". But wasn't it the case that the paper was in possession of important facts that it failed to disclose to MPs?

4. Why did News International not hand over e-mails containing evidence of alleged illegality by its staff to police in spring 2007 when it gave them to solicitors Harbottle and Lewis for review?

5. Which executives at News International were aware of the e-mails in 2007?

6. Did Harbottle & Lewis give any advice to News International on the alleged criminal activity described in the e-mails?

7. How was it that James Murdoch did not have the full picture of wrongdoing at the News of the World until recently (as he says)?

8. Why did News International pay Gordon Taylor, head of the Professional Footballers Association, and others £1m in damages in 2009? Was it to buy their silence?

9. James Murdoch has admitted News International failed to get to the bottom of "repeated wrongdoing" at the News of the World. Who is responsible and are their positions now untenable?

10. The former head of the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism command, Peter Clarke, last week accused News International of deliberately trying to thwart the 2005 police investigation into hacking. And Assistant Commissioner John Yates said the company "appears to have failed to co-operate" in his review of the case. Do you accept this?