Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will hear from business leaders about their concerns over Brexit in Londonderry on Friday before visiting the border area.

The visit to the north west is part of his first trip to Northern Ireland as Labour leader.

He began his visit on Thursday with a speech at Queen's University Belfast.

Mr Corbyn told the BBC that he would take a neutral position on a border poll if he was prime minister.

He also said he would not support a deal that includes a return to a hard border.

The UK and EU have agreed that there will be no hard border, but are at odds on how to achieve that.

A major sticking point is what arrangement will be put in place if the border cannot be solved in an overall deal.

The two sides accept the need for a 'backstop' but differ on how it should work.

Mr Corbyn suggested on Thursday that Labour's proposal for a new comprehensive EU-UK customs union has the potential to prevent communities in Northern Ireland being divided.

On Friday morning, Mr Corbyn will speak to business leaders at a breakfast event in Derry.

The event is being hosted by the city's chamber of commerce.

It is expected that Mr Corbyn will face questions on Labour's proposed customs union and future access to the single market.

Later on Friday morning, he will visit the border area between Strabane in County Tyrone and Lifford in County Donegal.

He will then return to Belfast for a number of private engagements.