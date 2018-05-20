David Davis set for another visit to Northern Ireland
The BBC understands that the Brexit Secretary David Davis is to make another visit to Northern Ireland later on Sunday.
He will be accompanied by the Business Secretary, Greg Clark.
Both men are expected to meet various business groups during the trip.
Mr Davis faced criticism from Sinn Féin after he made an unannounced visit to the border region in County Armagh in April.
During that visit Mr Davis did not follow the protocol of telling the local MP than he would be in the constituency.