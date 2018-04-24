Image copyright Twitter Image caption Mr Davis visited several sites along the border on Monday

The DUP was not informed in advance of the Brexit secretary's visit to the Irish border on Monday, the party's deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said.

David Davis visited several sites along the County Armagh side of the border, but media were not told of the plans.

Mr Dodds, whose party props up the Conservative government, said: "We are not made aware of ministerial visits on a day-by-day basis."

Sinn Féin complained that the area's MP, Mickey Brady, was not informed.

The party has raised questions over whether Mr Davis breached the ministerial code by failing to notify the local MP of the visit in advance.

Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that the Brexit secretary was treating Northern Ireland as "a place apart".

"It took him 22 months to get to the border," he said.

Image caption DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said his party were not informed in advance of the visit

Mr Ó Muilleoir said that he was with the Newry and Armagh MP in Omagh, County Tyrone, while Mr Davis was visiting Mr Brady's constituency.

Asked about the issue on Good Morning Ulster, Mr Dodds said he believed it was "very important" that ministers making a visit to a constituency should notify the local MP of a ministerial visit.

However, he added: "We also have Irish government ministers who don't inform MPs or politicians (of visits to Northern Ireland). They should do this as well. It applies to everyone, not only Mr Davis."

Mr Dodds dismissed suggestions that it was unusual that the DUP was not informed as "nonsense".