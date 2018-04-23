Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen Lynch will be sentenced next month

A County Antrim man has pleaded guilty to charges linked to a feud in Larne.

The trial of Stephen Paul Lynch, 35, was due to begin at Antrim Crown Court on Monday.

However, his barrister asked for him to be re-arraigned and Lynch admitted criminal damage, endangering life and attempting to obstruct police in April last year.

Three other charges, including intimidation and threats to kill, were left on the books.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Lynch admitted causing damage to a house in Larne by setting a car alight

The criminal damage endangering life charge relates to a car that was set alight and left at the front door of a house on Killyglen Road in Larne.

The judge said: "The circumstances of this case are quite disturbing."

Lynch, from Cairn Road in Carrickfergus, was released on continuing bail and will be sentenced next month.